Gaza Strip: Israel Intensifies Bombardment

The air force also bombed a pharmaceutical factory east of the city of Deir al-Balah in the center of the Strip.

On Thursday, the Israeli army intensified its bombardment of several areas of the Gaza Strip, where numerous dead and wounded, mostly women and children, are reported.

At least six people were killed, and an unknown number injured in air strikes on a gathering of citizens in the Sheikh Radwan market in Gaza City.

The official Wafa news agency reported that civil defense teams recovered two bodies and transferred several wounded after a house in the Al-Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City was destroyed. According to the source, at least nine people are still missing.

UN chief Antonio Guterres says that more than six months of Israel’s war in Gaza has created a “humanitarian hellscape” and escalated regional tensions.



For the seventh day in a row, the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the coastal enclave has come under IDF fire, amid reports of an imminent offensive against the site.

Wafa noted that Israeli bulldozers and tanks advanced in the vicinity of the power plant, located north of the town, where they destroyed most of the towers and residential compounds.

In the south of the Strip, seven bodies were recovered after a missile hit a house in Jabna refugee camp.

Aircraft struck several areas in the southernmost city of Rafah, home to more than 1.4 million Palestinians.

According to official figures, at least 33,843 Palestinians have been killed and 76,575 wounded in the Strip since the beginning of the war campaign, although the figure is higher because the whereabouts of thousands of citizens, presumably buried under rubble, are unknown.