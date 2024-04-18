Google Workers Fired for Protesting Genocide in Gaza

Twenty-eight workers went on strike to protest a US$1.2 billion contract with the Zionist army.

On Wednesday, Google fired 28 employees who entered the office of Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian to reject the genocide in Gaza and a contract with Israel.

The demonstrations occurred last week and included protests at Google offices in New York and California, which were organized by the "No Tech for Apartheid" group.

"A small number of employee protesters entered and disrupted a few of our locations. Physically impeding other employees’ work and preventing them from accessing our facilities is a clear violation of our policies, and completely unacceptable behavior," said a Google spokesperson, quoted but not identified by CNN.

"After refusing multiple requests to leave the premises, law enforcement was engaged to remove them to ensure office safety" the spokesperson added.

BREAKING—DOZENS OF @GOOGLE WORKERS LEAD HISTORIC COAST TO COAST-INS AT @GOOGLECLOUD CEO THOMAS KURIAN’S OFFICE IN SUNNYVALE & @GOOGLE’s NYC 10TH FLOOR COMMONS. They refuse to leave until @google stops powering the genocide in Gaza



LIVESTREAM: https://t.co/uUiPbr3oDz pic.twitter.com/vCkInh0769 — No Tech For Apartheid (@NoTechApartheid) April 16, 2024

According to "No Tech for Apartheid", Google and Amazon signed the "Project Nimbus," a billionaire contract to provide cloud computing services to the Israeli Armed Forces.

"Google indiscriminately fired over two dozen workers, including those among us who did not directly participate in yesterday’s historic, bicoastal 10-hour sit-in protests. This flagrant act of retaliation is a clear indication that Google values its US$1.2 billion contract with the genocidal Israeli government and military more than its own workers," the group said.

"In the three years that we have been organizing against Project Nimbus, we have yet to hear from a single executive about our concerns. Google workers have the right to peacefully protest about terms and conditions of our labor. These firings were clearly retaliatory," it added, as reported by Medium.