UN Security Council To Discuss Palestine Recognition on Monday

Starting this Monday, the Security Council will address the question of the recognition of Palestine as a member state, and not just as mere observer state, of the United Nations, in a process that could take several weeks.

According to UN regulations, the Council must create a committee composed of all its members (fifteen) that studies the case and delivers a report back; in case the committee approves it, the request arrives at the General Assembly, who votes for it, and finally returns to the Council which gives its final approval.

At its morning meeting, in camera, the Council has scheduled the item "Admission of new members", and then, at noon, there will be another open meeting on the issue with the reading of a letter from Secretary-General António Guterres.

International analysts see it very likely that the United States will at some point use its right of veto, which in the six months of war in Gaza it has already used three times in favor of the Zionist government, its ally in the Middle East.

In 2012, the UN General Assembly recognized Palestine as a non-member observer state, but since the beginning of the war in Gaza, the Palestinian government has taken up the matter and asked the international community for its support to become a full member of the United Nations.

Palestine would achieve a historic diplomatic victory if it succeeded in becoming a member of the United Nations. To date, 139 countries have recognized Palestine, as compiled by the Permanent Observer Mission of Palestine to the United Nations, 61 have not.

On Wednesday last week, medical sources from the Palestine Health Ministry said that the Israeli army has killed 32,975 Palestinians and wounded 75,577 since the start of its offensive against the Gaza Strip on 7 October.