Cuban Design Students Open Art Exposition Supporting Palestine

Students and professors of the Instituto Superior de Diseños (ISDI), inaugurated an exhibition of posters related to Palestine, its culture, identity and the genocide by Israel to which they are subjected.

The works mix the colors of the Palestinian flag with lines that intersect to become kufiyas, faces of children, women or doves of peace.

According to the vice-dean of ISDI, "Ernesto Fernández, this initiative is a cry for peace, a call to the essence of the human being, a voice on behalf of children without a voice, because Palestine hurts and from that pain is born creation and love".

One of the exhibitors, Sofia Chico, explained that the exhibition seeks to make visible and condemn the genocide of "Israel" against Palestine. "The least we can do as communicators and human beings is not to stop talking about it," he explained.

Students and professors of the Higher Institute of Design at the University of Havana are holding in this capital on Tuesday a collective exhibition with posters in support of Palestine, the educational institution informed.#Cuba #ISDi #Palestine #solidarity #students pic.twitter.com/DWcL0TLngP — Embajada de Cuba en Sierra Leona (@EmbajadaCuba) April 9, 2024

The exhibiting students chose Canaan as the name of the exhibition, referring to the ancient name of Palestine.

According to exponents, each of the paintings are also the result of an academic exercise and in turn identification with the Gazati cause.