Gaza Strip: UN Calls for Sanctions Against Israel Over Famine

On several occasions, authorities in Cairo accused Israel of hindering the entry of food, medicine and vital goods into the embattled territory.

On Thursday, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, stated that the intentional famine in Gaza needs a political response in line with international law.

The World Health Organization notes that an increasing number of children in Gaza are on the brink of death due to acute hunger and that newborns are dying from low birth weight, the official denounced on her X account.

"Meanwhile, thousands of trucks carrying essential supplies have been blocked for months at Rafah," she said, referring to the border between the coastal enclave and Egypt.

Famine in Gaza is not a natural disaster. It's a political choice. Outrageous, yes. But also criminal: deliberately depriving 2.3ML Palestinians of resources crucial for survival reflects an intent to inflict conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction https://t.co/MWLnZprgul — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) March 20, 2024

In recent weeks, Albanese called on the world to impose an arms embargo against Israel for its attack on Gaza, where more than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7 last year.

Helping the tormented Palestinian people means blocking the export of arms to Israel, he wrote in X.

In view of this violation, "an urgent suspension of all arms transfers (state-run or privately managed) to at-risk territories" is necessary, he stressed.