Gaza: +108,000 Killed and Injured Due to Israeli Aggression

Five citizens were killed in the targeting of homes in the town of Khan Younis, and three more in a similar incident in the town of Deir al-Balah, located in the south and centre of the Strip respectively.

On Wednesday, medical sources said that the Israeli army has killed 32,975 Palestinians and wounded 75,577 since the start of its offensive against the Gaza Strip on 7 October.

The territory's health authorities said in their latest report on the issue that most of the victims are women, the elderly and minors.

They detailed that in the last 24 hours Israeli troops committed five massacres in the coastal enclave, killing 59 people and wounding 83 others.

Only US-UK-EU-armed Israel can kill UN aid workers en masse, kill 32,975+ Palestinians (mostly women and children), bomb schools, hospitals and universities, kill children with sniper rifles…



And get away with a daily ‘oops’ in diplomatic speak under the ‘rules-based order’… pic.twitter.com/Df2iqK0eoA — Afshin Rattansi (@afshinrattansi) April 3, 2024

The official Wafa news agency reported that dozens of people were killed and wounded in the coastal enclave in the early hours of this morning as a result of the bombardment by Israeli aircraft and artillery.

Numerous Palestinians were injured in Israeli rocket fire on the Gaza City neighbourhoods of Sheikh Ajlin, Tal Al-Hawa and Al-Zaytoun, the news outlet reported.