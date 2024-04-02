Iraqi Resistance Attacks Israeli Air Base in Occupied Palestine

This action is a response to the ongoing Israeli massacre against Palestinian civilians.

On Tuesday morning, the Islamic Resistance Movement of Iraq claimed responsibility for a drone attack on the Israeli Tel Nof air base in Palestine.

The combatants indicated that their action is a response to the ongoing Israeli massacre against defenseless Palestinian civilians.

They indicated that the harassment of enemy strongholds in the occupied territories complements the second phase of operations against Israel's war cabinet.

The Iraqi Resistance also published images of a drone launch on Sunday in the direction of Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat), in southern Palestine.

On Thursday, the Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah said that it is preparing to equip some 12,000 combatants in Jordan with light weapons, anti-armor weapons, tactical missiles, and explosives.

This decision comes in response to the Israeli attack that yesterday destroyed the Iranian consulate in Damascus, said Abu Ali al Askari, a Karaib Hezbollah security official.

Meanwhile, the Gaza-based Health Ministry confirmed that the Israeli occupation forces killed 71 Palestinians and wounded 102 people during the last 24 hours.

This brings the total death toll to 32,916 and injuries to 75,494 since Israel launched its offensive against Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023.