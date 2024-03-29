Yemen Take the Streets in Support of Palestine and Against Israel

The participants in the demonstrations against the genocide in the Gaza Strip had stressed that the cause of Palestine was the highest priority of the Yemeni people.

Throughout Yemen, people have taken to the streets to defend Palestinian sovereignty and condemn Israel’s attacks.

According to the local press, protesters chanted slogans in support of the people of Gaza and against the United States and the Zionist regime, while issuing a statement in which they emphasized the continuity of their support for the Palestinian nation.

Yemenis have also stated that silence in the face of Israel’s barbarism in the Gaza Strip amounts to complicity in these crimes.

⚡️#YEMEN , earlier today, the nation went down in millions in the capital Sanaa to renew the weekly pledge :



"Jihad, jihad, all the nation is ready"



"O Gaza O Palestine, all of Yemen is with you"



"We are coming in the 10th year"



The Yemeni government assured that it will not tolerate further attacks by Israel, the United States or the United Kingdom and that if they dare to attack Yemeni territory they will be met with war.

The pro-Palestinian marches have been national, encompassing Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, and in 14 other provinces of the Arab nation.