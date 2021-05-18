Fujimori Banned From Leaving Peru To Attend an Event in Ecuador

The presidential candidate is under restrictive measures due to investigations into her role in the "Car Wash" corruption case.

In Peru, the Public Prosecutor's Office denied a travel permit to Popular Force (FP) presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, who intended to travel to Ecuador to participate in a forum organized by the International Freedom Foundation (IFF).

The judicial resolution stated that public officials would not be able to control compliance with restrictive measures such as orders to appear in court imposed on Fujimori for the "Car Wash" corruption case investigations.

The Prosecutor's Office also alleged the risk of justice obstruction as the Peruvian State has no control over foreign territories.

Between 2018 and 2020, Fujimori was detained in prison for accusations of having received bribes from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to pay for her presidential electoral campaigns in 2011 and 2016.

With gains in Peru's interior + rural areas, along with lower-middle income voters, Keiko Fujimori has the upward momentum ahead of June 6 presidential runoff.



Will it be enough to push her ahead of Pedro Castillo? That's the question.



We look at polls: https://t.co/6jluYOiNa9 pic.twitter.com/7PZV3sKiPU — Americas Society/Council of the Americas (@ASCOA) May 17, 2021

On May 12, Nobel Literature Prize winner and IFF chairman Mario Vargas Llosa invited her to the "Ibero-American Forum: Challenges of Freedom."

Organized on the occasion of the inauguration of Guillermo Lasso as president of Ecuador, this right-wing event plans to launch a debate on democracy consolidation, the respect of the rule of law, and other international issues.

"I am very sorry that Judge Zuñiga has denied me permission to travel to Quito, but, as always, I am very respectful of judicial decisions. I have just confirmed... my virtual participation in the event," Fujimori twitted.