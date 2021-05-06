Peru's Left Political Forces Sign Unity Agreement Before Runoff

Presidential candidate Pedro Castillo and former candidate Verónika Mendoza will work together to promote an agenda of change.

Peru's presidential candidate, Pedro Castillo (Peru Libre), signed on Wednesday a political and civil agreement with the former candidate of Juntos por el Peru, Veronika Mendoza, to face with unity the second round of the 2021 elections and promote changes in the country.

After the meeting that both political leaders held in Lima (capital), Mendoza supported the candidacy of Castillo, who embodies a democratic solution to the crisis experienced by that South American nation and would help to "put a stop to the corruption mafia," he said.

He added that the unity agreement is an opportunity to go "to the call of the people" and mobilize to "leave corruption and authoritarianism behind, and build a new homeland," a purpose he considered possible.

Besides closing the way to "the authoritarian and corrupt forces," the agreement subscribed between both political forces of the left seeks to "inaugurate a new time in which all voices will be heard, and our sovereignty will be recovered."

[EN VIVO] Verónika Mendoza: Hay quienes que no quieren perder sus privilegios. Se llenan la boca hablando de democracia, solo quieren defender su Constitución para sus intereses. Hago un llamado a que sumemos fuerzas para poder refundar nuestra patria ► https://t.co/Yp74gn7xKX pic.twitter.com/71JKCxeFxa — Canal N (@canalN_) May 5, 2021

"[LIVE] Verónika Mendoza: There are those who do not want to lose their privileges. They fill their mouths talking about democracy, they only want to defend their Constitution for their interests. I call on us to join forces to be able to re-found our homeland."

Both leaders subscribed that these goals mark the path to "build a new social pact through a new Constitution," says the text.

They also spoke out about confronting the health and economic crisis generated by COVID-19, reactivating the economy, prioritizing the generation of employment, and leaving behind the current economic model, and deepening democracy and the exercise of rights for all.

Castillo, for his part, thanked Mendoza's decision to "embrace the commitment to make changes" for those most in need.