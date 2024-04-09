FreeAlexSaab Supports Fight against Corruption by Bolivarian Govt.

The Attorney General of the Republic, Tarek William Saab revealed on Tuesday the arrest of the former Minister of Petroleum, Tareck El Aissami.

The FreeAlexSaab Movement issued a statement on Tuesday expressing its firm support for all actions taken by Venezuelan institutions in the fight against corruption.

Through its account on the social network X, the statement expressed unconditional support to the president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro recognizing the leadership in the battle for the revolutionary ethics.

It also highlights the constant loyalty to the Venezuelan people and underlines the importance of integrity and justice in public administration. In this sense, it highlights "the solid results that are presented today to both the citizens and the international community, which evidences a significant progress on this front".

Likewise, the communiqué expresses the effective fight against corruption, which the Bolivarian Revolution faced. The Venezuelan State acted in accordance with the legislation in force and fully exercises the sovereignty of the country, reads the text.

"This commitment reflects the will to maintain and strengthen national autonomy in all aspects of governance," it adds.

Movimiento Free Alex Saab sobre la defensa de la Venezuela toda y la lucha contra la corrupción. https://t.co/Pm8XGxBzcM pic.twitter.com/vTmwqNdOB7 — Movimiento #FreeAlexSaab (@FreeAlexSaabOrg) April 9, 2024

The tweet reads, "Free Alex Saab Movement on the defense of Venezuela as a whole and the fight against corruption."

In this way, the message of the FreeAlexSaab movement accompanies the commitment to the comprehensive defense of the nation, which protects its citizens, its territory and its resources, both within and outside its borders.

It also emphasizes that justice must be exercised without external influences. Any trial or punishment of crimes against the homeland will be carried out by and for Venezuelans, where the protection and defense of the people is ensured, it says.

The Attorney General of the Republic, Tarek William Saab revealed this Tuesday the arrest of the former Minister of Petroleum, Tareck El Aissami and his front man Smark López in connection with the Pdvsa-Crypto scheme. He pointed out that it would have links with Washington and Miami to provoke collapse in the Venezuelan economy.

"The objective and purpose of this mafia, headed by Tareck El Aissami, was none other than to implode the national economy, destroy our currency by pushing up the parallel dollar, and thus cause the failure of the economic policies promoted by the Executive," said the attorney general.