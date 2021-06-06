MERCOSUR Calls for Peaceful Presidential Elections in Peru

The Southern Common Market's electoral mission assured that electoral authorities have demonstrated efficiency and transparency in their tasks.

The electoral observation mission sent by the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) to Peru urged political actors to respect electoral results.

MERCOSUR's Democracy Observatory held meetings with the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE), the National Jury of Elections (JNE), and the teams of presidential candidates Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Castillo.

After analyzing technical reports and official data related to the electoral process, the observation mission assured that the ONPE and the JNE demonstrated "efficiency and transparency" in the execution of their functions.

The mission also called on the press not to reproduce false news affecting the voting process. A special warning was made on pollster firms to present truthful information based on technical and impartial work.

Participación de compatriotas residentes en Madrid, España, en la Segunda Elección Presidencial 2021.#VotemosPerú#PeruanosEnElExterior pic.twitter.com/0MzMSPFsaf — Cancillería Perú���� (@CancilleriaPeru) June 6, 2021

The meme reads, "Participation of compatriots residing in Madrid, Spain, in 2021 Presidential Election Runoff."

In recent days, rumors of electoral fraud grew high in some social networks after voting intention surveys indicated a technical match between Castillo and Fujimori, who are the only two candidates contesting the presidential post.

The JNE informed that 15 observation missions will monitor Sunday's elections with representatives from the European Union (EU), the Organization of American States (OAS), and the Inter-American Union of Electoral Bodies (UNIORE).

"We have adopted the necessary measures of order, biosecurity, and transparency to have a safe and reliable electoral process, as was the case in the election first round on April 11," Electoral authorities stressed, adding that the first official election results will be announced at 11:30 pm this Sunday.