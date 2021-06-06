Leftist Candidate Castillo Calls on Peruvians To Remain Calm

"I call on Peruvian people for good sense and I thank them for allowing us to participate in this democratic party. May Peru win above all today," he said.

Peru's leftist candidate Pedro Castillo called on the population to remain calm in Sunday's presidential election runoff in which he is contesting Keiko Fujimori.

Castillo voted in the Tacabamba district in the Cajamarca department, where he asked citizens to participate actively and comply with COVID-19 regulations.

"I call on Peruvian people for good sense and I thank them for allowing us to participate in this democratic party. May Peru win above all today, no one should be left behind," Castillo said.

On his part, the Popular Force party's candidate Fujimori reaffirmed her commitment to respect elections' results while casting her vote in Lima.

�� | Nuestros chalecos azules brindan orientación en quechua a los electores de la Institución Educativa Ollantay del distrito de Ollantaytambo, en el #Cusco.#VotemosPerú pic.twitter.com/kep6kWaitn — ONPE (@ONPE_oficial) June 6, 2021

The meme reads, "Our blue vests provide orientation in Quechua to voters of the Ollantay Educational Institution of the Ollantay Tambo district, in the Cusco."

On Sunday, the government suspended vaccinations to carry out the elections. Since February this year, over 1.3 million people have been vaccinated.

The National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) informed that 100 percent of the polling stations were installed nationwide up to noon.

The figure represents a better result than the one registered on April 11, when only 99.9 percent of the polling centers were installed.