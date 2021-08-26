Afghanistan Update: A Third Bomb Attack in Kabul Is Confirmed

The first two explosions left at least 13 dead and 120 people injured. Among the victims would be some Afghan children and four U.S. Marines.
On Thursday night, Kabul again shook with a third explosion that was heard near the international airport. This happened hours after two explosions were recorded, one at the Abbey gate and another nearby Barons Hotel.
The first two explosions left at least 13 dead and 120 people injured. Among the victims would be some Afghan children and four U.S. Marines, according to the Daily Mail.
“The Taliban say as many as 40 people… were killed in two separate explosions near Kabul airport today - just hours after warnings of an 'imminent' and 'lethal' ISIS terror attack,” it added.
#Afghanistan A new report from the ground by our Al-Mayadeen reporter on the current Afghan situation pic.twitter.com/QNsIjRQTsj— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) August 24, 2021
According to reports security is collapsing in Kabul as in the whole of Afghanistan, much more so with today's explosion near Kabul airport, which resulted in several dead and wounded, including U.S. and British soldiers.
Therefore, the security situation in Afghanistan is taking a negative and quite complex twist, especially since the U.S. and foreign forces are still responsible for Kabul airport. According to the agreement, these forces will continue in the country until August 31, making them guilty since they could not prevent the attack that killed many citizens in the area near the airport.
These events coincide with Turkey's definitive decision to withdraw from Afghanistan and not stay behind to preserve the security of Kabul airport, despite several previous attempts by the Turkish presidency to keep its forces there to manage and maintain the security.
On the home front, Taliban crowds continued to advance towards the entrances and exits of Panjshir, where Ahmed Masoud and his supporters stand with Afghans who reject both the Taliban government and the agreement signed between the U.S. and the insurgents.
The situation is likely to go from bad to worse, exploding further at any moment, especially since neither the Panjshir leadership nor the Taliban is showing any flexibility to reduce the tension between the two sides.