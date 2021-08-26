Afghanistan Update: A Third Bomb Attack in Kabul Is Confirmed

The first two explosions left at least 13 dead and 120 people injured. Among the victims would be some Afghan children and four U.S. Marines.

On Thursday night, Kabul again shook with a third explosion that was heard near the international airport. This happened hours after two explosions were recorded, one at the Abbey gate and another nearby Barons Hotel.

The first two explosions left at least 13 dead and 120 people injured. Among the victims would be some Afghan children and four U.S. Marines, according to the Daily Mail.

“The Taliban say as many as 40 people… were killed in two separate explosions near Kabul airport today - just hours after warnings of an 'imminent' and 'lethal' ISIS terror attack,” it added.

