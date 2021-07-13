Suspect in President Moise Assassination Was DEA Informant

U.S. Justice Department will investigate whether there were violations of U.S. criminal laws in connection with the matter.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) acknowledged that a suspect in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise was one of its informants.

“A suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise has been a classified source for the DEA,” the U.S. Agency said.

“After the assassination of President Moise, the suspect contacted his DEA acquaintances. A DEA official in charge of Haiti urged him to surrender to local authorities, and along with a U.S. State Department official provided information to the Haitian government that he helped the Haitian government,” it added.

“Some assassins yelled ‘DEA’ at the time of their attack,” CNN recalled, adding that the DEA said that none of the attackers were operating on behalf of the agency.

Video from President Jovenel #Moïse's assassination in #Haiti.



The assassins claimed to be DEA; spoke a mix of Spanish & English with a US accent. Haiti's government says highly trained foreign attackers involved. All borders & airports shut.



Two U.S. citizens, Joseph Vincent and James Solages, were arrested in connection with the attack on Moise's residence. Also, Haitian-American Christian Sanon, who is considered being primarily responsible for the attack, was arrested on Monday.

So far, Haitian authorities have arrested 17 Colombian mercenaries, 11 of whom are former members of the Haitian armed forces.

U.S. Justice Department spokesperson Anthony Coley said senior U.S. officials in Haiti have conducted an initial assessment of the situation. He also announced that his institution will investigate whether there were violations of U.S. criminal laws in connection with the matter.