Former Ecuadorian VP Jorge Glas Released From Prison by Judge

The judge's measure determines that Glas must report once a week to the "Penitenciaría del Litoral" (Litoral Penitentiary), located in the city of Guayaquil.

The former president left the detention center among dozens of supporters who accompanied him at the time of his release.

The judge of the Santo Domingo Criminal Unit, Emerson Curipallo, issued a release order in favor of former Ecuadorian vice-president Jorge Glas, which allowed him to leave prison this Monday.

According to the precautionary measures issued by the judge, Glas must report once a week at the Penitenciaría del Litoral, located in the city of Guayaquil, Guayas province, and he is prohibited from leaving the country.

This decision was issued after last November 10, the Court of Appeals of the National Court of Justice of Ecuador annulled the sentence of eight years in prison against Glas and six other people in the Singue case.

After unanimously declaring the violation of due process and the defense of the defendants, the magistrates' measure allowed the former vice-president to request the unification of sentences to access pre-release.

The defense filed the request for the unification of sentences because there was no legal impediment and because the former official had already served more than 75 percent of the major sentence against him.

Glas has two final sentences corresponding to six and eight years in prison, the first for a case of illicit association and the second for aggravated bribery.