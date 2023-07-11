Fire in Central Mexico, 9 Deaths

The State Attorney General's Office began an investigation on Monday into the fire that resulted in the death of 9 people in commercial warehouse number 7 of the wholesale food distribution center in Toluca, in the central area of the State of Mexico. in Toluca

According to the statement of the judicial entity, the events that ended in a fire during the early morning took place in the semi-fixed retail stores, inside the commercial warehouse number 7 of the wholesale food distribution center in Toluca.

Nine people died, eight of them at the scene and one in the health service, and one more person is hospitalized due to injuries.

The Prosecutor's Office, in coordination with the Forensic Medical Service, is working to determine the sex and age, identity and cause of death of the victims, among whom it is possible that there are minors.

#Informe. La #FiscalíaEdoMéx investiga, con participación de la #CONAHO de la @SSPCMexico y la @SS_Edomex, hechos ocurridos la madrugada de este 10 de julio, en comercios minoristas semifijos, ubicados dentro de la nave comercial número 7 de la Central de Abasto de Toluca. pic.twitter.com/vXfFo8014g — Fiscalía Edoméx (@FiscaliaEdomex) July 10, 2023

Likewise, the judicial body continues the investigations to clarify the facts and determine the identity of the culprits.

So far, the hypothesis put forward by the investigation is that some individuals carrying small arms entered the place of the incident to fire shots and allegedly spray a substance that caused a fire in the warehouse and then fled.