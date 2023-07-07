At Least 6 Injured in Oil Rig Fire in Mexico

At least six people were injured in an outbreak of fire on an offshore platform of the state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) located in the Campeche Sound (southeast).

Around 5:25 local time, "a fire broke out in the Nohoch-A Link Platform and later in the Compression Platform, so the Emergency Shutdown System was activated, and four vessels were sent to control the fire," the company said in a statement.

Pemex added that 328 workers were working at the process center, of which 321 have been evacuated with the support of seven vessels.

"So far, six people have been reported injured," Pemex said, noting that it continues with the fire extinguishing work on the platforms to proceed with the evaluation of the damages.

The oil company added that the emergency attention and management group in Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche, is in permanent session and attending to the situation.

Images of the accident at Pemex marine facilities, missing persons reported.

In his daily press conference, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that "there was an explosion in the early morning on a gas production platform. It is already being attended to; Pemex firefighters are there, and the Navy is there. It is on the coasts of Tabasco and Campeche."

The Nohoch Alfa platform is located about 80 kilometers northwest of Ciudad del Carmen.

Authorities are working to verify the list of Pemex personnel who were working at the time of the explosion, the causes of which are unknown.