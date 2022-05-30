Final Draft of the Family Code Being Readied in Cuba

Today began in Havana the session of a governmental commission that will prepare the final draft of the Family Code.

The 31 members of this working group will have the initial task of analyzing the criteria and suggestions provided by the more than six million people who participated in a popular consultation that took place in Cuba from February to April 30.

Minister of Justice Oscar Silvera Martínez told the press that the sessions of this commission are part of a rigorous work schedule in which the version to be submitted to the National Assembly of People's Power (parliament) in June will be studied and prepared for its analysis by the deputies.

This text will be discussed in July's parliamentary session for approval as well as to set the date on which the draft Family Code will be submitted for final approval by popular referendum.

"The project is a code in which everyone's contribution is present. The commission has the challenge of harmonizing the rulings with the constitutional mandates, maintaining coherence with the rest of the legal system and with the project itself," the minister said.

En materia familiar se vislumbran retos en el escenario social, de acuerdo con la diversidad de instituciones familiares y problemáticas vinculadas a ella. El nuevo Código de la Familia abarca esa dimensión. #CodigoDelaFamilia #Cuba #LatirAvileño #CiegodeAvila #CAVCapitalLate pic.twitter.com/iMIV6kQQ68 — CIMEX, Sucursal Ciego de Ávila (@cimex_de) May 16, 2022

In family matters, challenges are glimpsed in the social scenario, according to the diversity of family institutions and problems linked to it. The new Family Code covers this dimension.

Official data show that 336 595 interventions were made by voters in the popular consultation, collecting 434 000 proposals. Among the topics generating the largest number of proposals were marriage, parental responsibility, adoption, gestational solidarity, discrimination and violence in the family, the rights of children and adolescents, in addition to assisted filiation.

On May 14, during the fifth extraordinary session of the Cuban Parliament, the president of the National Electoral Council, Alina Balseiro Gutiérrez, reported that 61.96 percent of the opinions were in favor of the draft Family Code.

The Family Code is an inclusive text that expands the rights of individuals, especially the most vulnerable, such as women, children and the elderly. Taking the most modern concepts on the subject, it updates the existing code from the 1970s. Forty-seven institutions from the most diverse sectors participated in specialized sessions for its drafting.