Cuba: Fifth Shipment From a Spanish Friendship Group

"Tons of Solidarity against the Blockade of Cuba" campaign sent its fifth shipment to the country.

In Spain, the province of Barcelona was the scene of the fifth shipment to Cuba, donated by the campaign "Tons of Solidarity against the Blockade of Cuba." José Manzaneda, Cubainformación's general coordinator, said that the State Movement of Solidarity with Cuba (MESC) is in charge of promoting such a campaign.

This donation from Catalonia amounts to the third shipment sent to the Island, presided by the previous charges in Barcelona and Prat de Llobregat. Other loads have also come from San Fernando de Henares and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

The latest one, from Santa Perpètua de Mogoda, contains 40 feet of sanitary material donated to the Caribbean Island with 250 000 euros worth. The local NGO Alkaria, alongside the solidarity organizations Mollet amb Cuba, Hermanamiento Nou Barris-El Cerro and the Comité de Solidaridad con América Central del Prat have led the initiative of teh donation.

This original solidary action has been supported by the Catalan platform Defensem Cuba and Santa Perpètua de Mogoda and L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, which supported the initiative with a great donative in materials by the Fundació Dr. Trueta.

"Tons of Solidarity against the Blockade of Cuba" is the campaign that featured the fifth shipment of donations to Cuba from Santa Perpètua de Mogoda in the province of Barcelona, España. This shipment has medical supplies that will contribute to the Cuban health system.

Geriatric items, first aid, and several wheelchairs are among the aid the organizations offered, with the two centers for the elderly in the Havana municipality of San Miguel del Padrón as the main focus.