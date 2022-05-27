Cuba Highlights Cooperation With the EEU

On Friday, the Cuban President prized the achievements of the cooperation plan between the member states of the EEU and the Caribbean island.

Regarding the cooperation plan between the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and Cuba, the President of the Caribbean island, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, highlighted the achievements made for the period 2021-2025.

During his video message to the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council celebrated in Bishkek, Kyrgystan, the president said that the cooperation text was issued with its basis on the existing potentialities in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and Cuba.

The international organization is intended for regional economic integration, providing free movement of goods, services, capital, and labor. The EEU has as its objective to implement a coordinated, harmonized, and single policy in the sectors determined by the Treaty and international agreements within the Union.

The Cuban president commented on the steps that have been taken for systematic exchange between the EEU and the Special Economic Development Zone in Mariel, western Cuba; he remarked on the addition Russian Research Institute of Management Problems, which has taken part in the setting up of an industrial park in that region. President Diaz-Canel added that the Commerce sector has projects expanding ties with the EEU States for potential business regarding information and communication technologies, medical services, food industry, education, and applied sciences sectors.

@DiazCanelB intervino por mensaje de video ante el Consejo Supremo Económico Euroasiático, que reunió a los jefes de Estado y Gobierno de los países miembros de la UEE, así como Moldova, Uzbekistán y Cuba, con estatuto de observadores. pic.twitter.com/yo7gVx2IXu — Boris Luis Guerrero Delgado (@BorisLuisMtz) May 27, 2022

Miguel Diaz Canel intervened by video message before the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which brought together the heads of state and government of the member countries of the UEE, as well as Moldova, Uzbekistan and Cuba, with observer status.

The member countries in the Eurasian Economic Union are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia, while Cuba, Moldavia, and Uzbekistan act as observer countries.

During his address, the Diaz-Canel also said that the Covid-19 pandemic continues under control on the island. The Cuban research center that has developed two vaccines against the virus is conducting research studies intended to protect nursing babies from the pandemic.