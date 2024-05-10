Festival Viva Venezuela Opens in Style

The celebration is a tribute to the armed and anti-slavery rebellion, in favor of equality that the Zambian José Leonardo Chirino undertook, according to its organizers.

The World Festival Viva Venezuela, Mi Patria Querida was inaugurated this Friday at the Simón Bolívar Monumental Stadium in Caracas, in honor of Afro-Venezuelan Day.

The celebration is a tribute to the armed and anti-slavery rebellion, in favor of equality that the Zambian José Leonardo Chirino undertook, according to its organizers.

The Venezuelan Minister of Culture, Ernesto Villegas, told local media that the Viva Venezuela World Festival will bring together cultural manifestations from all over the country, thus generating a diversity among indigenous peoples and Afro-descendant movements.

In that direction, he invited the Venezuelan people to participate in the varied program of activities of the forum, which will take place in Caracas, Miranda and La Guaira.

Cultores y cultoras comienzan a llenar el Estadio Monumental de Caracas “Simón Bolívar” para inauguración del Festival Mundial Viva Venezuela, mi Patria querida.#FelizViernes#10May#Venezuela pic.twitter.com/F8xmEevnM4 — Ernesto Villegas Poljak (@VillegasPoljak) May 10, 2024 The text reads,

Cultists begin to fill the “Simón Bolívar” Monumental Stadium of Caracas for the inauguration of the Viva Venezuela, my beloved Homeland World Festival.

Villegas also said, "Here we go, full of energy for our first meeting of culturers that also enhances our Afro-descendant roots and our talents. Here we will all highlight our culture, to highlight what we are in the Monumental stadium of Caracas".

According to the organizers, during this festival, there will be activities such as the elaboration of a four and a drum, instruments that will then be tuned live, as well as other handmade pieces.

The inauguration was attended by President Nicolás Maduro and had a Drones show in the sky of Caracas.