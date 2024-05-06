Dominica Hosts Jazz and Creole Festival

This musical gathering was attended by PM Skerrit and other prominent international figures.

On Sunday, Dominica was the stage for the 13th edition of the Jazz and Creole Festival, one of the most important musical events in the Eastern Caribbean.

Held at Fort Shirley, this musical gathering was attended by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and other prominent figures from the national and international political arena.

The Festival took place under the theme "Creole Fusion," which combined indigenous traditions with a festive style in costumes, featuring typical elements of the island and a modern colorful touch.

The main stage dazzled with performances by the Dominican Li-Li Octave, the legendary Swingin Stars Band, Michele Henderson, and the Reggae Dancehall Sensation Colton-T.

#EnFotos �� | Este 2024, dominiquenses celebran el 13° Dominica's Jazz Creole, uno de los festivales más importantes del Caribe Oriental, con la presencia del primer ministro @SkerritR y altas autoridades de la región.#5May pic.twitter.com/Q5maBHC25s — ALBA-TCP (@ALBATCP) May 6, 2024

The text reads, "This 2024, Dominicans celebrate the 13th Dominica's Jazz Creole, one of the most important festivals in the Eastern Caribbean, with the presence of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and high authorities of the region."

These artists were accompanied by international talent Mapy from the United States and reggae star Alaine from Jamaica.

Venezuela was represented by the Octeto Kanaima, which is part of both the Simon Bolivar Big Jazz Band and the National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras and Choirs.

In addition to the large local audience, the Dominica Jazz and Creole Festival attracted numerous visitors from neighboring countries.

Since January 2008, Dominica has been part of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP). Present at the jazz festival were ALBA Secretary Jorge Arreaza and ALBA Bank President Raul Li Causi.