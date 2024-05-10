Venezuelan President Finances Over 41,000 Female-Led Ventures

Women are at the forefront of the fight for Venezuela's future prosperity, said President Maduro.

On Thursday, the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro led the “Great Meeting of Entrepreneurial and Productive Mothers” held in Barcelona City, in the state of Anzoategui.

From the Liberators Square, he announced the granting of 2,917 financing for local commerce, production, and services enterprises, a policy whose objective is advancing the positioning of women as independent economic agents.

The meeting was attended by the First Lady Celia Flores, Anzoategui Governor Luis Marcano, Women Minister Dheliz Alvarez, and Marcia Moreno, a local representative of the Venezuela Women's Mission.

During a live broadcast, Maduro reported on the progress in the Economic and Financial Plan to Support Women (CrediMujer), which has delivered 41,909 new loans in support of female-led ventures throughout the country.

He also highlighted the results achieved by the National Plan for Humanized Childbirth and Breastfeeding, whose objective is to guarantee the protection of women during pregnancy.

In this regard, the Venezuelan President confirmed that his country will have 20,000 certified promoters until July who will provide optimal care to women.

“Women are at the forefront of the fight for the great Homeland and the future prosperity of Venezuela,” said Maduro.

The Bolivarian leader also delivered medical equipment such as dental chairs and electrocardiographs, which the “Mission Smile” uses to provide comprehensive health care.