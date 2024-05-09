Gaza Strip: Palestine Records Destruction of Historic Sites

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities recently denounced the shelling of archaeological, cultural and historical sites in the enclave as aimed at destroying national heritage.

On Thursday, Palestinian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Hani Al-Hayek announced that the sector's authorities are working to inventory the destruction to archaeological sites caused by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip.

The group is to present conclusions and recommendations, he said during a meeting here with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation's representative in Palestine, Noha Bawaziri.

The two sides discussed efforts to limit damage to archaeological sites in Gaza, which have been under fire for more than seven months, the official Wafa news agency reported.

#Actualidad �� || El ministro palestino de Turismo y Antigüedades, Hani Al-Hayek ����, anunció que las autoridades del sector trabajan hoy para inventariar la destrucción a los sitios arqueológicos causada por el Ejército israelí en la Franja de Gaza. https://t.co/YdgFqw9Lvl — Prensa Latina (@PrensaLatina_cu) May 9, 2024 The text reads,

It condemned the attack on the Omari Mosque, one of the most important archaeological and religious sites in the territory.

Other examples include damage to Gaza's ancient port, the Porphyry Church, the Jabalia Mosque and numerous historic buildings and museums.

Last month, the Palestinian Ministry of Culture revealed that Palestinian troops totally or partially destroyed 32 cultural institutions, including 12 museums in the Strip.

The ongoing Israeli attacks also destroyed 195 historic buildings, most of them in Gaza City, including nine heritage sites and 10 historic mosques or churches.

According to official figures, the Israeli military has killed more than 40 writers, artists and cultural activists in the territory since the beginning of the current cycle of violence on 7 October.

The attacks also affected nine libraries and eight publishing and printing houses.