Five of the Most Beautiful Landscapes in South America

South America was studied by two of the greatest travelers of all time: Alexander Humboldt and Charles Darwin. Despite having traveled different places both were amazed by the landscapes that offers Latin America. Today we will know five of them.

Machu Picchu is one of the most magical places on the planet. The attraction of reaching the ancient city of Machu Picchu, concentrates thousands of travelers arriving in Peru attracted by the mysteries of this wonder of the Inca civilization. It is a World Heritage Site and one of the new seven wonders of the modern world.

One of the most beautiful places in South America, is Easter Island, however, is in turn one of the most mysterious on the planet, so moais huge Stone heads that no one knows who made them or how they were made. The landscape of Easter Island is spectacular. Watching a sunset surrounded by mysterious stone heads is a setting we should all enjoy at least once in a lifetime.

The Galapagos Islands form an archipelago of volcanic origin belonging to Ecuador. It has been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO since 1978. Such is the wealth of fauna and flora that are known as "The Enchanted Islands", in it live endemic species exclusive to the island, including the tortoises.

The largest drop waterfall in the world in Guyana, South America



Guyana is one of the most beautiful untouched forest areas in South America, with many landscapes and tourist attractions.#Waterfall #drop #America‌‌ pic.twitter.com/PxzkeJgzi5 — DARSHAN (@dplimbani) January 3, 2022

The Salar de Uyuni is the largest desert of continuous and high salt in the world. And in it you can not only extract salt, also lithium. The landscape is not the same in rainy season as in dry season: while in the first one a perfect mirror is formed in which the sky is reflected and the horizon is confused; in the dry season, we admire a space of infinite white.

The Chimborazo Volcano is in Ecuador and is the "closest point to the Sun". Above the magma mountain are layers of snow that keep the volcanic storm asleep. From the center of the earth, it is the farthest point on the planet that you can reach without flying.

These landscapes are living proof that Mother Nature is a wise architect and will never fail to surprise us.