Argentina To Start National COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
I have already subscribed | Do not show this message again
Boletines
Your email has been successfully registered.
The Argentine government plans to vaccinate its population through a large scheme that includes another 14.7 million doses from the Sputnik V vaccine to be distributed in February and deals with other pharmaceutical companies.
Argentina will begin its national COVID-19 vaccination campaign on December 29 as local governments and hospitals already received the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.
"Tomorrow we begin the most important federal and equitable mass vaccination plan in history."
The Argentine government plans to vaccinate its population through a large scheme that includes another 14.7 million doses from the Sputnik V vaccine to be distributed in February.
Moreover, according to the Ministry of Health, by the end of April over 22,4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in the country. The government is also holding negotiations with Chinese laboratories and the U.S. company Johnson & Johnson.