Argentina To Start National COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

The Argentine government plans to vaccinate its population through a large scheme that includes another 14.7 million doses from the Sputnik V vaccine to be distributed in February and deals with other pharmaceutical companies.

Argentina will begin its national COVID-19 vaccination campaign on December 29 as local governments and hospitals already received the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

The authorities reported that the vaccination will take place as of 9:00 AM local time simultaneously in all provinces as each city has received a part of the first shipment with 300,000 doses.

Nonetheless, the Minister of Health Ginés González García confirmed to local media outlets that "another 5 million doses of Sputnik V are contractually committed for January."

‼️ Mañana iniciamos el Plan de Vacunación masivo, federal y equitativo más importante de la historia.



"Tomorrow we begin the most important federal and equitable mass vaccination plan in history."

"Tomorrow we begin the most important federal and equitable mass vaccination plan in history."

Moreover, according to the Ministry of Health, by the end of April over 22,4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in the country. The government is also holding negotiations with Chinese laboratories and the U.S. company Johnson & Johnson.