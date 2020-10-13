Female Athlete To Be Judged for Shouting 'Out With Bolsonaro'

"There are many absurdities and lies we hear every day. I cannot go to the playing field as if nothing happened," Solberg stressed.

Brazil's Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) will judge beach volleyball player Carol Solberg for having demonstrated against President Jair Bolsonaro.

On Sept. 20, the 33-year-old woman yelled "Out Bolsonaro" after winning the bronze medal at the Brazilian Beach Volleyball Circuit.

“My cry was for the Pantanal and the Amazon which are burning... for the cowardly policy against Indigenous peoples, for so many deaths that could have been avoided if there was respect for science, for a government with total disdain for education and culture, for the black people being killed," Solberg said.

"There are many absurdities and lies we hear every day. I cannot go to the playing field as if nothing happened. I spoke because I believe in the voice of each one of us."

Solberg was denounced for not complying with the general rules of the competition and for assuming behavior contrary to sports ethics.

Activists took a statue of Bolsonaro dressed as Roman Empire Nero to Pantanal in Brazil���� to expose the destruction that has been fueled by Bolsonaro's government we can't allow criminal fires to continue burning vitral ecosystem.Take action https://t.co/Tqn8Cp8vKk — Fridays For Future MH (@F4FMH) October 9, 2020

In response to the above, the Prosecutor's Office asked the STJD and the Brazilian Volleyball Confederation to explain the complaint because it is not clear which regulation she violated.

Human rights defenders also criticized the treatment given to Solberg and recalled that the players of the men's team were neither punished nor denounced when they publicly questioned the presidential candidate Bolsonaro in 2018.

The Supreme Federal Court previously ruled that the disciplinary policy of a sports confederation cannot promote an unequal treatment.

"I don't regret it even a little," Solberg said, explaining that his cry against the far-right president was something totally spontaneous, "a cry stuck for a long time and motivated by the things that are happening in our country."