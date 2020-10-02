Bolsonaro Evokes Fascist Slogan to Call for Local Elections

"We are going to choose politicians who are committed to 'God, Homeland, Family'," Brazil's President said.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro evoked a fascist slogan on Thursday when he asked his supporters to vote for candidates committed to "God, Homeland, and Family" in the November municipal elections.

The far-right-wing president used the same slogan as the Brazilian Integralist Action, a political movement inspired by Italian fascism.

"We are going to choose politicians who have God in their hearts, patriotism in their souls, and who want freedom and the good of the others; God, country and family," he insisted.

Although Bolsonaro announced that he will not support any candidate for mayor, he has strengthened ties with mayor Marcelo Crivella, a bishop of the Kingdom of God Universal Church.

The Brazilian president, who does not belong to any party, supports Crivella's re-election as mayor in Rio de Janeiro.

In June, Bolsonaro used the same integralist slogan in social networks after publishing a photo with Brazil's Institutional Security Office (GSI) chief General Augusto Heleno.

On November 15, over 150 million citizens will elect mayors, vice mayors, and councilors from the 5,568 municipalities in Brazil.