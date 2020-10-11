'Stop Bolsonaro' Protests Shake up Brazil and Other Nations Worldwide

Since June 2020, the 'Stop Bolsonaro' mobilization has been denouncing the atrocities committed by a leadership centered on the interests of the elite.

Cities in Brazil and other countries around the world were shaken by protests against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during the third edition of the event called 'Stop Bolsonaro'.

The organizers of the movement stated that 'Stop Bolsonaro' seeks to warn about "the destruction of the Brazilian nation promoted by a fascist, genocidal, and 'ecoccidal' government."

The day of protest is taking place on social networks and in cities like Brasilia, Amsterdam, Madrid and Stockholm.

In the streets, participants are taking measures to prevent the COVID-19 contagion. Meanwhile, in the virtual environment, debates and interviews are taking place on topics such as the elections in the United States and their repercussions in Brazil.

He is not a joke. Stopping him is the Amazon rainforest's best and only hope. The time is now. #StopBolsonaroMundial pic.twitter.com/NWDQluTzVl — STOP BOLSONARO (@StopBolsonaro) October 11, 2020