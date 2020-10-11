'Stop Bolsonaro' Protests Shake up Brazil and Other Nations Worldwide

Cities in Brazil and other countries around the world were shaken by protests against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during the third edition of the event called 'Stop Bolsonaro'.
The organizers of the movement stated that 'Stop Bolsonaro' seeks to warn about "the destruction of the Brazilian nation promoted by a fascist, genocidal, and 'ecoccidal' government."
The day of protest is taking place on social networks and in cities like Brasilia, Amsterdam, Madrid and Stockholm.
In the streets, participants are taking measures to prevent the COVID-19 contagion. Meanwhile, in the virtual environment, debates and interviews are taking place on topics such as the elections in the United States and their repercussions in Brazil.
The demonstrators will also discuss the Brazil's municipal elections, which are scheduled for November 15 and 29, and the importance of defending the Amazon, and stopping deforestation, burning, and pollution.
Stop Bolsonaro also rejects the food insecurity, the submission to foreign capital, the absence of public policies to protect health and the denial of the COVID-19, in a country that hours ago exceeded 150,000 deaths and accumulated over five million coronavirus infections.
Since June 2020, the 'Stop Bolsonaro' mobilization has been denouncing the atrocities committed by a leadership centered on the interests of the elite, the banks and the rich people.