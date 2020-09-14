Brazil: Bolsonaro to Be Accused Of Sexual Misconduct With Minor

During a live TV program, he asked questions with sexual connotations to a 10-year-old girl.

Lawmaker Maria do Rosario Nunes Monday said she will denounce Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro to the Federal Public Ministry over sexual misconduct with a minor.

During his weekly live program, Bolsonaro asked the 10-year-old Youtuber Esther Castilho about her “initiation”, a double-meaning talk with a sexual connotation.

"We are facing something extremely serious,” Nunes told the Argentinean outlet Pagina 12. "The President has violated the Constitution and the Child and the Adolescent Statute, which clearly states that no minor can be subjected to such outrageous treatment."

The Workers' Party (PT) congresswoman said that to make things worse, Bolsonaro had the complicity of his advisors while he was talking to Castilho.

"He likes to joke about these sensitive subjects, while he uses sexual allusions.”

Bolsonaro, Mourão e Ministros se divertem com a entrevista de Esther Castilho pic.twitter.com/x3AS3mAlSN — Brasilia Noticias ONG (@BrasiliaOng) September 8, 2020

"Bolsonaro, Mourão, and Ministers have fun during Esther Castilho's interview."

"I will denounce it to the Federal Public Ministry in my capacity as coordinator of the Parliamentary Front for the Defense of Children's Rights, which is formed by dozens of congressmen and civil society's organizations," she assured.

The complaint will be filled to the Attorney General's Office between Monday and Wednesday. Then, another complaint will be filled to international forums where Bolsonaro has already been accused of human rights violations.

On Sep. 8, Esther Castilho was invited to the Independence Day ceremony in Brasilia. She was one of the children that accompanied the president as he addressed the audience and ignored the preventive measures recommended by epidemiologists.