Far-Right Unitary Platform To Participate in Venezuela Election

According to the spokesperson of the Unitary Platform Henry Ramos Allup, the decision was taken after "a very conscious and very deep analysis" with "the approval of the United States, Canada, and the European Union."

The Venezuelan far-right gathered in the Unitary platform announced on Tuesday that it will participate in the November 21 elections.

This decision arises in the middle of the dialogue process, which began on August 13, between the Venezuelan constitutional government and the opposition sectors, aiming to build an agreement for peaceful coexistence and strengthen democratic values.

��VENEZUELA: Plataforma Unitaria de Venezuela, que agrupa a partidos opositores denominados G4, anuncian que participarán en multieleciones del 21NOV.

"VENEZUELA: Plataforma Unitaria de Venezuela, which groups together opposition parties called G4, announce that they will participate in multi-elections on NOV 21. Henry Ramos Allup announces it and adds to what the former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles had already advanced."

The Unitary Platform includes the opposition political parties Democratic Action (AD), Popular Will, Primero Justicia, and Un Nuevo Tiempo, Allup said. Moreover, the spokesperson regarding opposition politician Juan Guaidó that "his party (Popular Will) is participating, he is not a party."

