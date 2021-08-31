Venezuela and Cuba Achieve Three Medals in the Paralympics

The Cuban athlete Omara Durand and the Venezuelan Linda Perez and Lisbeli Vera got gold medals.

On Tuesday morning, Venezuela won two gold medals in the athletics competitions held at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Accompanied by her guide Alvaro Herrera, Linda Perez, an athlete with a T-11 form of visual impairment, won the gold medal in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.05 seconds.

“She’s 23 and she won silver in the 400 m at the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games… Linda is a sprinter and runs 100m, 200m and 400m flat,” Caracas Chronicles recalled.

A few minutes later, Lisbeli Vera achieved the gold medal in the 100-meter dash, category T47, with a time of 11.97 seconds. This is the second medal that Lisbeli has got in Tokyo after having achieved the silver medal in the 400 meters.

LINDA de ORO

-



Nuestra Linda Pérez ORO para Venezuela en la final de los 100m T11 al cerrar con un crono de 12.05

-

Segunda dorada en la historia de los juegos paralimpicos para Venezuela

-#YoSoyVenezuela pic.twitter.com/6FKbzpXrqY — Comité Olímpico Venezolano (@OfficialCOV) August 31, 2021

Cuban athlete Omara Durand achieved the gold medal in the 400 meters, T12 class for the visually impaired, with a time of 52.58 seconds, and she remains undefeated in that competition ten years after winning her first World Cup.

One of Durand's greatest inspiration is her daughter, Ericka. Although she did not know it, Durand was already pregnant when she ran in London 2012. Upon receiving the news of her pregnancy, the Cuban runner left the world of sports for a few years to take care of her daughter. In 2015, however, she returned to racing to continue racking up successes.

In the last three Paralympic games, Durand achieved seven gold medals in the distances of 100, 200 and 400 in his T12-T13 class. She has also maintained the leadership in world competition since her first victory in New Zealand 2011.