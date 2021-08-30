Colombia Provokes Tensions on the Border With Venezuela

Venezuela asked Colombia to "maintain formal contacts that allow permanent communication of all border issues in a practical way and without fanfare."

On Sunday, Venezuela’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced that Colombia tries to increase diplomatic tensions by generating false information related to the violation of free navigation in the Rio Negro, which separates the Colombian department of Guainia from the Venezuelan state of Amazonas.

Previously, the Colombian Navy argued that the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) carried out a control search of the vessel “El Guaniano”, which was supposedly sailing through Colombian waters on August 24.

In its response to the information emanated from the President Ivan Duque's administration, Venezuela asked Colombia to set adequate communication and coordination mechanisms in border matters.

"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela rejects the inconsistent statement from the Colombian Foreign Affairs Ministry... which seeks to increase tensions between countries, generating false conflicts in interactions that can be resolved with the coordination of local authorities," the Venezuelan diplomats said.

"A sincere call is made to the Colombian government to maintain formal contacts that allow permanent communication of all border issues in a practical way and without fanfare."

Besides highlighting that the Venezuelan military have always remained in their territory, the Bolivarian Foreign Ministry highlighted their country's respect for the Treaty on the Demarcation of Borders and Navigation of the Common Rivers that has been in force since 1941.

"Venezuela reiterates its faithful commitment to international navigation treaties and agreements and its sincere disposition to cooperate and coordinate joint actions, with the aim of guaranteeing a safe and stable common border for both countries."

Venezuela and Colombia, which share 2,200 kilometers of border, broke diplomatic relations in 2019, after the Duque administration recognized opposition politician Juan Guaido as interim president, thus implementing the U.S. strategy against the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

"The Bogota-Caracas tensions intensified in May 2020, when the Venezuelan government denounced having dismantled the mercenary incursion called Operation Gedeon, which was plotted by Washington and Bogotá and was aimed at assassinating Maduro," HispanTv recalled.