Venezuelans Vote for Socialist Candidates to Nov. 21 Elections

The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) holds primary elections on Sunday to choose its candidates for the subnational elections to take place on Nov. 21.
PSUV primary elections are open not only to militants but also to people registered in the electoral roll.
So far, the election day is taking place with no incidents and in a peaceful and secure environment. Electoral authorities took all necessary health measures to avoid COVID-19 infections.
President Nicolas Maduro highlighted that these elections path the way to new political leadership in the country, which is an essential step to move forward the Bolivarian Revolution.
Venezuelans will head to the polls on Nov. 21 to elect 23 governors, 335 mayors, and representatives of the local parliaments.
The National Electoral Council (CNE) installed 5.108 polling stations nationwide to guarantee the process. Over 100,000 candidates, 57,003 of which are women, are running for a post.
In recent weeks, PSUV Vice-president Diosdado Cabello pointed out that the militancy carried out a "peaceful" internal campaign.