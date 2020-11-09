Evo Morales: 'We Recovered Our Country Without Violence'

Bolivia's former president gave his first statements in Bolivia upon his return to his Homeland.

Bolivia's former President Evo Morales made his first statements in the Bolivian city of Villazon a few hours after his arrival in his Homeland.

"With patience and without violence, we recovered our Homeland. We returned millions, " Morales told the recalled the resounding victory of the Movement to Socialism in the last elections.

The leader rejected the coup plotters' attempts to prevent President-elect Luis Arce from taking office, which occurred on Sunday.

"They asked the military to intervene, but they didn't succeed," Morales told hundreds of people.

Estoy muy agradecido con el pueblo boliviano por recibirme con tanto cariño. pic.twitter.com/Ba0bJYPcu7 — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) November 9, 2020

"I am very grateful to the Bolivian people for receiving me with so much love."

"The coup plotters said that MAS could not return to the government nor Evo to Bolivia. Today the MAS is in the Government and Evo in Bolivia thanks to the Bolivian people," he said.

Likewise, Morales called for unity and mentioned recent actions to bribe his internal security.

Evo speaks now. His first statements in Bolivia upon his return just a short time ago. @teleSURenglish pic.twitter.com/FLAJruoRI4 — Camila (@camilateleSUR) November 9, 2020

"The time for crying is over. We have to work. Give birth to social programs. We will continue working for the country. During his words, the former president asked for a round of applause for Presidents Alberto Fernandez of Argentina, Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, and Miguel Diaz-Canel of Cuba, for their support after the coup of November 2019. #InPictures | This is how Bolivian citizens express their support for former president @evoespueblo after his arrival in Bolivia.



Photos: Prensa Evo#BoliviaRecuperaSuDemocracia #HechoMillones #DeVueltaACasa pic.twitter.com/mlwVdJT10g — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 9, 2020 Morales stated that the coupwas against his government's action to recover natural resources. "Neither imperialism nor the International Monetary Fund (IMF) accept it," the former leader pointed out, alluding to the responsibility of the U.S. government in the coup. "Long live a dignified and sovereign Bolivia. Homeland or death," Morales said at the closure of his speech.