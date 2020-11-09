Evo Morales Returns to Bolivia One Year After the Coup

"Today is an important day in my life. Returning to my homeland, which I love so much, fills me with joy," Morales tweeted.

Bolivia's former president Evo Morales Monday will pass through the Quiaca-Villazon border crossing to return to his homeland after a year in exile in Argentina.

In a 'Great Popular Caravan,' the former president will travel over 1,100 kilometers by land as he travels through three Bolivian departments: Potosi, Oruro, and Cochabamba.

On the journey, the Bolivian leader will be accompanied by Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez. On Wednesday, the caravan will arrive at Chimore Airport in Cochabamba.

Ayllus of North Potosí arrive to celebrate the return of Evo Morales to Bolivia. pic.twitter.com/l2K2OLe30E — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) November 9, 2020

"A part of my heart stays in Argentina forever," Morales said on Sunday, one day before returning to his country. In his farewell words, the Bolivian leader thanked the presidents of Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, and Cuba for saving their lives after the November 2019 coup. The teleSUR correspondent in Bolivia, Freddy Morales, reported that Evo Morales arrived on Sunday in the Argentine city of Jujuy, from where he left by land to La Quiaca. "From La Quiaca, Evo will cross the international bridge La Quiaca-Villazon on Monday morning," correspondent Freddy Morales tweeted.