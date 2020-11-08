Arce Promises To Rebuild Bolivia After Assuming the Presidency

"Honor and glory to the people's heroes who recovered democracy," said Bolivian President Luis Arce at the beginning of his inaugural speech.

In his first speech as president, Arce criticized the management of the de facto government, which destroyed Bolivia's economy.

The new president of Bolivia also promised to rebuild the South American country, after the de facto government during a year of administration destroyed the economy and its democracy.

"In one year, all the conquests of the Bolivian people were reversed", President Arce's diagnosed, in overviewing the figures with which the de facto government left to the Bolivian State.

"The de facto government left an economy with figures that were not even seen in one of the worst crises that Bolivia suffered under the UDP (Democratic and Popular Unity) government in the decade of the 80s of the last century. Unemployment, poverty and inequalities have all increased," he warned.



RELATED:

In his first message as President of Bolivia, Arce commented: "Today we are here, to send a message of hope to all the nations that make up Bolivia, to those brave women and men who go out every day to fight to overcome this difficult situation."

"We must put an end to fear in Bolivia. I believe in justice, not in fostering an atmosphere of resentment and revenge that does not respect diversity of thought, where being from another party or political color makes you an object of hate. That has to stop," said Arce.

"As minister I sacrificed many things to serve the country. Today I ask you for five more years of patience and tolerance. Death, fear and discrimination were sown, racism was intensified and the pandemic was used to extend an illegitimate government," he said.

�� #ÚLTIMO

Luis Arce Catacora jura como Presidente del Estado Plurinacional de #Bolivia y recibe la banda y medalla presidencial. pic.twitter.com/JNqMed4mHz — Senado de Bolivia (@SenadoBolivia) November 8, 2020

"Luis Arce Catacora is sworn in as President of the Plurinational State of #Bolivia and receives the band and presidential medal"

"We will govern with responsibility and inclusion... with the objective of returning Bolivia to the path of stability, hoping to be like the Bolivian government of the people that rose to recover democracy," he promised.

"We want to start a new stage of our history. Our government will seek to rebuild our homeland in unity to live in peace," said the president.

"We will defeat the pandemic and the economic crisis, as we did before", promised the economist, who in his message exposed a battery of indicators to illustrate the critical state of the Bolivian economy.

#LIVE | Luis Arce has been sworn in as President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia. "We are going to work together to recover the levels of growth that the de facto government shattered," Arce pledged to the nation. pic.twitter.com/DmIQCwldsc — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 8, 2020