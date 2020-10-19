Bolivia: Political Figures Acknowledge Arce's Victory In The Polls

The right-wing candidate Carlos Mesa acknowledged that he lost the elections by a wide margin.

Several important voices of the Latin American’s political landscape Monday acknowledged Luis Arce’s victory in the Bolivian presidential elections.

Citizens Community Alliance (CCA) presidential candidate Carlos Mesa acknowledged the victory of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) and said that "the difference between the first candidate and the CCA is wide and it is up to us who believe in democracy to recognize that there has been a winner in this election.”

Argentina's Foreign Minister Felipe Sola said that the Bolivian people did the right thing by remembering former President Evo Morales's excellent administration.

"Argentina never recognized the coup leaders... A year ago, the decision of Presidents Alberto Fernandez and Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador saved the life of Evo."

Socialist presidential candidate Luis Arce wins Bolivia's electionshttps://t.co/1GXyXPMsvx — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 19, 2020

In addition, the Puebla Group (PG) released a statement celebrating the Socialist candidate's victory, which they described as resounding.

"We are convinced that Luis Arce’s victory will open a path of hope for all Latin America and that his future administration will lay the foundations of a fair, democratic, and hate-free society for Bolivia. It will also be a light for the whole region," the PG stressed.

Jeanine Añez, the leader of Bolivia's coup-born regime, issued her congratulations and said that, although there is no official count yet, " Mr. Arce and Mr. Choquehuanca have won the election. I congratulate the winners and ask them to govern with Bolivia and democracy in mind."