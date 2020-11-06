Bolivia: Workers Union Commits To Safeguard Arce's Swear-in Event

For the past several weeks, right-wing organizations have been encouraging violent actions to create chaos and hinder the presidential change of command.

Bolivia's Central Workers Union (COB) declared a "state of emergency" in order to secure the swear-in ceremony of President-elect Luis Arce to take place on November 8.

The announcement comes amid protests by some right-wing sectors that reject the election results and just one day after the dynamite attack at the La Paz headquarters of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS), where Arce was holding a meeting.

Rejecting the strike promoted by civic groups in the Santa Cruz Department, the COB has called on all social organizations, confederations, and federations to attend the swear-in ceremony which will take place in the Murillo Square on Sunday.

"Attending organizations should designate comrades who can also guard the surroundings of the Murillo Square, taking into account that there are separatist, renegade, and right-wing groups which are carrying out vandalism, strikes, and blockades," a COB press release noted.

Bolivia's COB (Central Workers' Federation) instructs affiliates to mobilize in La Paz to watch over and guarantee the possession of the new government of Luis Arce on Sunday.



In recent weeks, Bolivian right-wing organizations have been trying to create chaos and requesting an audit of the results of the elections in which the MAS candidates won with more than 55.18 percent of the votes, while the Citizen Community candidate Carlos Mesa only managed 28.89 percent of votes.

Bolivians voted almost a year after the coup promoted by right-wing sectors in the country with the support of the United States and the Organization of American States (OAS) against Former President Evo Morales (2006-2019).

On Friday, Luis Arce and David Choquehuanca took part in an indigenous ceremony in Tiwanaku, which is one of the largest Pre-Columbian archaeological sites in South America. Similar to what happened when Evo Morales took office in 2006, the MAS leaders vowed to govern for the peace and prosperity of the Bolivian people.