Cochabamba Prepares for the Most Massive Meeting Since Evo's Return

Bolivia's former President Evo Morales arrived at midnight Wednesday in the Tropico region of Cochabamba Department, where is expected the most massive gathering since the leader's return to his homeland, on November 9.

"In the municipality of Chimore, many people are waiting for him," municipality of Tropico de Cochabamba's president Asterio Romero said.



It is estimated that over 50,000 people will arrive at the Chimore Airport to attend the reception of Evo, who will take a plane to La Paz on Wednesday afternoon.

From early morning, the road between Cochabamba and Santa Cruz is saturated with vehicles, so many people must walk over 10 kilometers to get there," Romero assured.

4:20am 'El Presi' Evo Morales and his caravan arrive in Villa Tunari, Trópico of Cochabamba, the coca-growing region where Evo became a union leader. pic.twitter.com/0MMUXFn669 — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) November 11, 2020