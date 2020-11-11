Cochabamba Prepares for the Most Massive Meeting Since Evo's Return

Bolivia's former President Evo Morales arrived at midnight Wednesday in the Tropico region of Cochabamba Department, where is expected the most massive gathering since the leader's return to his homeland, on November 9.
"In the municipality of Chimore, many people are waiting for him," municipality of Tropico de Cochabamba's president Asterio Romero said.
It is estimated that over 50,000 people will arrive at the Chimore Airport to attend the reception of Evo, who will take a plane to La Paz on Wednesday afternoon.
From early morning, the road between Cochabamba and Santa Cruz is saturated with vehicles, so many people must walk over 10 kilometers to get there," Romero assured.
"Cochabamba people have taken to the streets to receive the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) leader since his arrival in the territory. Regardless of the hour, thousands of citizens gathered on Avenida Blanco Galindo, the city's main thoroughfare, to greet him," Romero added.
The political leader arrived in Cochabamba after a 1,200-kilometer journey in a caravan that began in the border city of Villazon on November 9 and passed through towns in Potosi and Oruro Departments.
"Evo's return means a lot to us. It represents the MAS triumph and the victory of democracy and justice," Romero explained as he recalled that the former president was forced to leave the country exactly one year ago.
"On November 11, Evo left Bolivia precisely from our region. A year later, he is received with joy by his people," he added.