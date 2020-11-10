Thousands of People Welcomed Evo Morales in Uyuni, Potosi

Bolivia's former president and Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) leader Evo Morales on Monday night was received by thousands of people in the town of Uyuni, Potosi Department.
Morales arrived in this town after visiting the mining center of Atocha, Potosi, where he was also received with joy by thousands of residents.
"We returned by roads we have missed so much to meet the multitude of miners of Atocha and their revolutionary commitment and affection. Thank you, brothers and sisters," Morales tweeted.
In Uyuni, the former president gave his second speech after arriving in his homeland, after remaining almost a year as a refugee in Argentina. Before the crowd, the former president recalled the economic and social achievements of his government.
In Uyuni concluded the first day of the popular caravan that started on Monday upon Morales' arrival in Bolivia from Argentina.
The caravan headed by Morales and Linera will leave Uyuni on Tuesday for the towns of Challapata, Sevaruyo, and Oruro in the Oruro Department.
On Wednesday, the caravan will go towards the Chimore Airport, in the Cochabamba Department, where Evo Morales will take a plane to La Paz.
This Monday, the leader and former vice president Alvaro Garcia arrived at the border city of Villazon on their return from Argentina, where they were in a refugee situation after the coup of November 10, 2019.