Thousands of People Welcomed Evo Morales in Uyuni, Potosi

Bolivia's former president and Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) leader Evo Morales on Monday night was received by thousands of people in the town of Uyuni, Potosi Department.

Morales arrived in this town after visiting the mining center of Atocha, Potosi, where he was also received with joy by thousands of residents.

"We returned by roads we have missed so much to meet the multitude of miners of Atocha and their revolutionary commitment and affection. Thank you, brothers and sisters," Morales tweeted.

In Uyuni, the former president gave his second speech after arriving in his homeland, after remaining almost a year as a refugee in Argentina. Before the crowd, the former president recalled the economic and social achievements of his government.

Evo Morales pays a visit to the MAS bases in Uyuni, known for its vast salt flats and lithium.



