Evo Morales Marks Christmas With Families of the Sacaba Massacre

Former President of Bolivia Evo Morales held a Christmas dinner on Thursday with relatives of the victims of the Sacaba massacre, voicing his unconditional support to the families in their quest for justice.

"The relatives of the victims of the Sacaba Massacre participate in the lunch that we organize in their honor. I tell them that they are not alone, that we have not forgotten those who gave their lives for democracy," the Indigenous leader said via Twitter.

Not a single member of the military or police was killed as security forces targeted indigenous union members of the socialist stronghold area during militant anti-coup mobilizations. During the massacre which took place just says after Jeanine Anez swore herself in, helicopters shot at the crowd while flying at 40 metres above the ground.

12 men were killed, and 90 others were injured and severely injured, as security forces acting on behalf of the coup regime laid siege on a column of marchers who opposed the coup. All died by gunshot wound.

Los familiares de las víctimas de la Masacre de Sacaba asisten al almuerzo que hemos organizado en su honor. Les digo que no están solos, que no olvidaremos a quienes dieron su vida por la democracia. Con cariño, hemos preparado unos humildes presentes. pic.twitter.com/sbPai80kXp — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) December 24, 2020

"The relatives of the victims of the Sacaba Massacre attend the lunch we have organized in their honor. I tell them that they are not alone, that we will not forget those who gave their lives for democracy. With love, we have prepared some humble presents."

On November 24, a prosecutor formally indicted Cochabamba General Alfredo Cuéllar for the crime of murder in the Huayllani, Sacaba massacre case.

President Luis Arce and the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) government is now working with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) as the body investigates Huayllani-Sacaba and the Senkata massacre, in which 11 people were excuted outside of the YPFB gas distribution plant in El Alto on November 19th. Other violent events during the 2019 post-election conflict are being included in those investigations.