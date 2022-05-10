Evidence on Ukrainian Forces’ Torture of Russian Military - UN

On Tuesday, Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine's chief said the organization has credible information about Russian forces being tortured by the Ukrainian military.

"We have received credible information of torture, ill-treatment, and incommunicado detention by [the] Ukrainian Armed Forces of prisoners of war belonging to the Russian Armed Forces and affiliated armed groups," told Bogner during a press briefing.

She added that they "continue to see the publication of videos, which show inhumane treatment, including prisoners from both sides being coerced to make statements, apologies and confessions, and other forms of humiliation. This violates fundamental rules of international humanitarian law." The official called on the Ukrainian and Russian sides to "promptly and effectively investigate" all reportedly information on torture and abuse of war prisoners, as well as to "effectively control and instruct their forces to stop any further violations from occurring".

According to Bogner, her agency provided confirmation on the plight of civilians in the conflict zone, with a total of 7 061 civilian casualties, including 3 381 fatalities and 3 680 injuries since the beginning of the Russia special operation in Ukrainian territory."The high number of civilian casualties and the extent of destruction and damage to civilian objects strongly suggest violations of the principles governing the conduct of hostilities, namely distinction, including the prohibition of indiscriminate attacks, proportionality, and precautions," said the UN official.

UPDATE:@UNHumanRights Monitoring Mission in #Ukraine has so far confirmed 7,061 civilian casualties, including 3,381 killed and 3,680 injured. Real figures are probably much higher.



"Every civilian death is a tragedy," says Matilda Bogner, head of the Mission. pic.twitter.com/6YEhFvRln4 — UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) May 10, 2022

She commented on the reportedly rape and threats of sexual violence in the conflict area and the disappearance and forced detention of civilians alleged committed by Russian and Ukrainian forces. Russian authorities have denounced the fact that the U.S. and European countries have turned a blind eye to the suspected war crimes being committed in Ukraine, which came even before the beginning of the Russian special operation in the country.

The accusations include kidnapping, detention, torture, and execution of hundreds of civilians and militia fighters in Donbass, alongside the recording of torture and murder against Russian war prisoners. Russia has been accused of war crimes as well, charged with the cold-blooded murder of over 300 civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha in early April.

Russian and independent Western media have developed investigations casting doubt on these allegations based on the timeline of the withdrawal of Russian forces from the area, and the deployment of neo-Nazi national guard formations in the town to punish "Russian collaborators."