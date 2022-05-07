Russia FM: No Plans to Use Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine

Russian FM official Alexei Zaitsev denounced the increase of arms supplies worth billions of dollars to Ukraine by the U.S. and the EU, and argued that this explains the lack of real interest in finding a peaceful way out of the issue.

Deputy head of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexei Zaitsev said Friday that his nation does not plan to use nuclear weaponry during the special military operation it is carrying out in Ukraine.

In this regard, the official stated that any statements or insinuations about Russia's possible use of nuclear weapons during its operation, "it is a deliberate lie." Zaitsev added that his nation believes that in a nuclear war there can be no winners, so it should never be fought.

"Last year, it was Russia that managed to convince the United States, and then other countries of the nuclear quintet (U.S., China, France, UK, Russia), to reaffirm their commitment to this principle," the official recalled.

The official said that Western powers claim their interest in the end of the conflict as soon as possible, while doing everything possible to strengthen Kiev with weapons and rekindle the flames of hostilities from the media.

�� #Zaitsev: The duplicitous policy of #NATO & #EU countries continues to cause indignation.



☝️ Vocally advocating for a speedy cessation of hostilities, they are doing everything to prevent it by increasing supply of arms to Ukraine, scale of which is estimated at bn of dollars pic.twitter.com/T98BiGmlst — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) May 6, 2022

"The hypocritical policy of NATO countries and the European Union, declaring that they advocate an end to the conflict as soon as possible, meanwhile doing everything to prevent it, remains a reason for indignation," he added.

Zaitsev denounced the increase of arms supplies worth billions of dollars to Ukraine by the U.S. and the European bloc, and argued that this explains the lack of real interest in finding a peaceful way out of the issue.

Since the beginning of the Russian special operation in defense of the Donbas, last February 24, the Western media has promoted an anti-Russian campaign backed by relevant figures of several nations.

After the beginning of the talks between Kiev and Moscow, several countries expressed their support for a diplomatic solution to the conflict, however, some Western powers continued to send war supplies to Ukraine.