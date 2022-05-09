UN Envoy: Docs Found Show Ukraine’s Plans To Attack Russia

Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, commented Monday on the documents discovered by Russian troops during the special military operation conducted in Ukrainian territory. He said that the records show concrete Ukraine's plans to carry out strikes against Russia.

Speaking to Sky News, a British free-to-air television news channel and organization, the Russian envoy to the UN said that "it is obvious right now that we are having a proxy war with NATO, so NATO is waging a proxy war with Russia, not vice versa. This is the reality that we face."

"Documents that we discovered at the beginning of our special military operation indicate with all clarity that there were concrete plans to strike on Russia from Ukraine. There were also concrete plans to strike on Donbass and the documents of [the] Ukrain[ian] General Staff indicate this. So, this was kind of a preemptive strike from Russia and we did it with the full conformity of Article 5 of the UN charter and we notified the UN about it," said Polyanskiy.

Russian "demilitarization" and "denazification" operation in Ukraine was justified based on the threat the country faced, said Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day, referring to Polyansky's remarks. "We saw how the military infrastructure was unfolding, how hundreds of foreign advisers had begun to work there, with the most modern weapons being regularly delivered from NATO countries. The danger was growing every day. Russia offered a preemptive rebuff to the aggression - this was a forced, timely move and the only correct decision, one taken by a strong and independent country," said the President.

Western media definitely don’t care about the truth.The host of @SkyNews quickly ended my interview when I explained to him that UK supports a country whose president boasts with Nazi insignia of a regiment that killed Britts at WW2. Details are here: https://t.co/jE95MTLcP3 — Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) May 9, 2022

"I think he is believing what he wants to believe - a slight shine of desperation. But let me put on the record categorically: NATO, Britain, Eastern Europe is not planning to invade Russia and never have done," said UK Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace in rejection of Putin's statements, standing on the fact that the UK and NATO never had any plans to attack Russia.

In March, the Russian military publicized documents that confirmed Ukraine's preparations for a high offensive operation in the Donbass expected for the same month. Mykola Bala, National Guard of Ukraine commander, emitted an order dating from 22 January 2022, where plans for an offensive in detail were described.

Last February 24, Russia and Donbass allies launched a special military operation in Ukraine intended for the "denazification" and "demilitarization" of the country. The operation came in light of the escalation of tensions between Moscow and NATO and weeks of growing violence in the Donbass by the Ukrainian military against Donetsk and Lugansk People's Militia units and civilians.