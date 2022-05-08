Russia Completes Evacuation of Civilians From Azovstal Plant

According to Mizintsev, 51 people, including 18 men, 22 women, 11 minors, were rescued during such operations.

The Russian National Defense Management Center reports the completion of the operation to evacuate civilians from Azovstal in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

"Thanks to the unprecedented measures of the leadership of the Russian Federation, with the active participation of the representatives of the United Nations Organization (UN) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the humanitarian operation to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steel plant was completed today [May 7]," the head of the aforementioned Russian Center, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, said at a briefing on Saturday.

Russia: Ukraine, The evacuation of civilians from Azovstal.Ministry of Defense, “On May 6, 2022, an operation was carried out to evacuate civilians held by Ukrainian nationalists at the Azovstal metallurgical plant. 50 civilians were rescued, including 11 children.....06-05-2022 pic.twitter.com/qgp21a4Nec — Rowan Van Dijk (@Lastkombo) May 6, 2022

According to Mizintsev, 51 people, including 18 men, 22 women, 11 minors, were rescued during such operations.

The Russian official also made it clear that the evacuees were provided with security guarantees and received medical and psychological assistance. He added that such civilians were transferred to the temporary accommodation places.

The Kremlin reiterates that civilians and servicemen who lay down their arms will be allowed to leave the Azovstal plant in Mariupol without negotiations.