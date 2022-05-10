On Tuesday, the Russian President designated new governors for five regions in the country.

According to a decree published on Tuesday on the Kremlin website, Russian President, Vladimir Putin, designated new acting governors in the Tomsk, Saratov, Ryazan, Kirov Regions, and the Mari El republic.

Vladimir Mazur, deputy head of the Russian Presidential Department for Domestic Policy, will be the replacement for Sergey Zhvachkin in the Tomsk Region. Earlier in the day, Zhvachkin resigned from their post as acting governor, after being in office since 2012, for a two terms period.

After the announcement of Valery Radayev's resignation, who headed the Saratov Region for ten years, Roman Busargin, Deputy Governor and head of the regional government, was designated by the Russian President as acting governor in the Region.

Earlier in the day Nikolai Lyubimov, Former Governor in the Ryazan Region presented his resignation. Later the head of the Russian Federal Service for State Statistics, Pavel Malkov was designated governor for the territory.

Five #governors of #Russia simultaneously announced their intention to resign or not to be re-elected. Pro-Kremlin political scientists attribute their decision to the unpopularity. The governors themselves did not explain the political reasons #War_in_Ukraine #Putin pic.twitter.com/EYMH8rWvtj — Харьков_Живет Kharkiv_Lives (@HarZizn) May 10, 2022

Alexander Sokolov, a former worker of the Presidential Directorate for Supporting Activities of the State Council, was selected acting governor in the Kirov region, according to what was dictated by another decree.

As well as in other regions, Alexander Yevstifeev handed his resignation to the post of governor in Mari El. Chairman of Kalmykia’s regional government Yury Zaitsev was the one designated for succeeding Yevstifeev as governor of the territory.