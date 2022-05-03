Europe Sacrifices Its Economy for US Interests, Says Analyst

"The proxy war" being promoted by the United States against Russia sacrifices the European economy, international analyst and former official of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, Basem Tajeldine, told Sputnik Agency.

"The whole of Europe is serving this proxy war because, in this case, the economy of Europe is being sacrificed in favor of the interests of the United States," Tajeldine said.

The internationalist also stressed that this modality of war is not new and assured that the participation of third parties is implemented to avoid a direct confrontation between powers. "It is a proxy war to avoid confronting a nuclear power such as Russia, to confront it directly, where there would be no other weapons when it is a war between powers than to use nuclear weapons to cause the necessary damage to a power such as Russia, so third parties are used for that purpose," he said.

He explained that a proxy war is carried out when one state fights another without using its military forces directly but instead uses another country to develop its war plans. This form of warfare, Tajeldine added, was frequently implemented by the United States and the Soviet Union during the Cold War and implied support in all its forms, except the sending of troops, since this would become a military intervention.

In a statement, the Kremlin detailed that the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, urged the West to stop sending arms to Ukraine after holding a conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron. In this regard, Tajeldine regretted that Ukraine serves as a "pawn" of the United States. "Ukraine, unfortunately, lent the Ukrainian political leadership; it lent itself to sacrifice its country to benefit U.S. interests," he said.

Tajeldine considered that the one who benefits from the Ukraine-Russia crisis is the United States. "The European Union is trapped in a game that is not benefiting it at all, in a geopolitical game motivated by the United States and that benefits the U.S. military complex, that benefits the large U.S. oil and gas industry and that does not particularly benefit it at all," he emphasized.

The researcher pointed out that, in his opinion, the inflation caused by the crisis between Russia and Ukraine is not being suffered by this European political class; he considered that it is the European people who have been affected. "There is a reality as well, who is suffering from all these grievances is the European people in addition to the Russian people, it is the people, the great affluent, European political class, is like this, it is calm, it is comfortable, they are not suffering the onslaught," he said.

The sanctions imposed by the United States and European Union countries against Russia have harmed their economies, and the rise in food and energy prices has reached historic levels. According to data from Eurostat, the European statistics office, annual inflation in the 19 countries of the Euro Zone climbed to 7.5 percent in March, a historical maximum since records have been kept.

According to the Venezuelan analyst, the international community knows that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is a provocation by the U.S. government for geopolitical, military, and economic reasons.

Russia announced last February 24 the launching of a special military operation in Ukraine, alleging that the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, previously recognized by Moscow as sovereign states, needed help in the face of "genocide" by Kiev.