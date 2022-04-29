Russia: US Bill on Frozen Assets Is a Distortion of Int´l Law

Moscow views the U.S. bill allowing the transfer of the seized Russian assets to Ukraine as a “flagrant” distortion of the law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Washington is considering the possibility of seizing the sanctioned assets of the Russian government and using them in projects to help Ukraine.

Moscow views the U.S. bill allowing the transfer of the seized Russian assets to Ukraine as a “flagrant” distortion of the law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. According to Peskov, such legislation is nothing but "expropriation of private property".

"This clearly demonstrates how fragile all the generally recognized foundations are now, in the field of private property, economics, politics, and everything else," he said. "This can cause nothing but rejection and incomprehension."

The US wants to seize Russian assets.

The US House of Representatives passed a bill on the seizure of assets associated with the Russian Federation to help Ukraine.

The Justice Department said it would support such legislation, even though the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) had earlier criticized the initiative as a potential violation of constitutional due-process protections.

The legislation idea was first introduced by Democratic Senator Michael Bennet and his Republican colleague Rob Portman in late March, arguing that Ukraine has faced the worst refugee crisis since War World II, and transferring the seized assets of the Russian oligarchs to the Ukrainians would "help with ongoing humanitarian efforts".

Moscow prepares to take legal action over frozen assets

Last month, the United States announced the creation of “Task Force KleptoCapture” – an agency that would pursue "corrupt Russian oligarchs” and sanctions violators. This is one among many other actions taken within the Western push to sanction Russia for its military operation in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said that the goal of its special operation was to "demilitarize and de-Nazify" the neighboring country. However, the Western countries deemed it an invasion and slapped sanctions targeting Russia's economy, businesses, media, sports and culture, along with other areas.