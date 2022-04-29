    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Russia

Russia: US Bill on Frozen Assets Is a Distortion of Int´l Law

  • Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday described US President Joe Biden’s suggestion to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine as “outrageous” and a “violation of all legal norms

    Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday described US President Joe Biden’s suggestion to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine as “outrageous” and a “violation of all legal norms". | Photo: Twitter @anadoluagency

Published 29 April 2022
Opinion

Moscow views the U.S. bill allowing the transfer of the seized Russian assets to Ukraine as a “flagrant” distortion of the law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.


U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Washington is considering the possibility of seizing the sanctioned assets of the Russian government and using them in projects to help Ukraine.

RELATED:

Russia Warns G20 Group About Global Impact of Sanctions

Moscow views the U.S. bill allowing the transfer of the seized Russian assets to Ukraine as a “flagrant” distortion of the law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. According to Peskov, such legislation is nothing but "expropriation of private property".

"This clearly demonstrates how fragile all the generally recognized foundations are now, in the field of private property, economics, politics, and everything else," he said. "This can cause nothing but rejection and incomprehension."

The Justice Department said it would support such legislation, even though the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) had earlier criticized the initiative as a potential violation of constitutional due-process protections.

The legislation idea was first introduced by Democratic Senator Michael Bennet and his Republican colleague Rob Portman in late March, arguing that Ukraine has faced the worst refugee crisis since War World II, and transferring the seized assets of the Russian oligarchs to the Ukrainians would "help with ongoing humanitarian efforts".

 

Last month, the United States announced the creation of “Task Force KleptoCapture” – an agency that would pursue "corrupt Russian oligarchs” and sanctions violators. This is one among many other actions taken within the Western push to sanction Russia for its military operation in Ukraine. 

The Kremlin said that the goal of its special operation was to "demilitarize and de-Nazify" the neighboring country. However, the Western countries deemed it an invasion and slapped sanctions targeting Russia's economy, businesses, media, sports and culture, along with other areas.

Tags

Russia Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Central Bank US House of Representatives ACLU

People

Dmitry Peskov Antony Blinken

Sputnik
by teleSUR/capc
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.